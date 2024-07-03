Fight over retail theft is testing California Democrats’ drive to avoid mass incarceration policies

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom and state leaders have dropped a plan to put a crime-focused measure on the ballot a day after announcing it. The abrupt decision highlights the difficult balancing act for state Democrats who look to tamp down voters’ frustration on crimes while avoiding a return to mass incarceration policies. The governor is also prioritizing political ambitions in Washington D.C. The decision paves the way for voters in November to potentially roll back some progressive policies and add new penalties for shoplifting and drug dealing under proposals of another initiative already on the ballot.

