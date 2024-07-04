Parent company of Saks Fifth Avenue to buy rival Neiman Marcus

NEW YORK (AP) — The parent company of Saks Fifth Avenue has signed a deal to buy upscale rival Neiman Marcus for $2.65 billion. The buyout was announced Thursday after months of rumors that the department store chains had been negotiating a deal. Both Saks and Neiman Marcus have struggled as shoppers have been pulling back on buying high-end goods and shifting their spending toward experiences, like travel and upscale restaurants. The department stores have also faced stiffer competition from luxury brands, which are increasingly opening up their own stores.

