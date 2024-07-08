Fishing boat carrying 283 migrants to Europe safely reaches southern Greek island

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say a fishing boat carrying nearly 300 migrants to Europe has safely reached a southern island after a large rescue operation in the Mediterranean Sea. There are no immediate reports of injury or ill health among the 283 migrants. A coast guard statement says a search was launched before dawn Monday after authorities were notified that a vessel carrying migrants was hit by strong winds south of Crete. The fishing boat was finally able to reach the port of Gavdos under its own engines, and the migrants safely disembarked. Tiny Gavdos has become a major destination for migrant vessels crossing the Mediterranean from eastern Libya.

