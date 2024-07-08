GoFundMe page set up for family of 4 kids, 1 adult who died in a crash near Ft. Hancock

HUDSPETH COUNTY, TX (KVIA) -- Five people are confirmed dead in the crash, including four children. The family of the deceased, have set up a gofundme page, and you can help by clicking on this link.

ABC-7's Paul Cicala has spoken with loved ones of the family, and will have an in-depth story on ABC-7 at 10 p.m.

They identify the deceased as 28-year-old El Pasoan Abigail Martinez, a 10-year-old boy, a 9-year-old girl, and a 3-year-old girl, and a 6-year-old boy. Texas DPS officials have not identified the minors.

Investigators say the car was traveling west on I-10 when Martinez drove off the road and into the median. She then over corrected and lost control of the car, investigators say. Her car came to rest on the frontage road. The investigation is still ongoing, police say.