You Rock! El Paso Inclusive Girls’ Music Camp returns to the Sun City. The Music Camp is an exclusive opportunity for girls aged 9-17 to immerse themselves in music and empowerment. Applications are now open, and with limited spaces available, this is a chance for your daughter to shine.

The camp will run from July 8 - July 19 on weekdays from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at El Paso Community College - Rio Grande Campus, culminating in a live musical performance.

Applications are now open, and space is limited. Any amount would be greatly appreciated if you would like to support the camp by donating to scholarships for campers. There are also corporate opportunities to sponsor a whole You Rock! Band.

For more information on You Rock! Please visit El Paso or donate or apply for camp at www.yourockep.org.