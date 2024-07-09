Donna Vekic reaches first Grand Slam semifinal in comeback win over Lulu Sun at Wimbledon

LONDON (AP) — Donna Vekic persevered to win the biggest match of her career. The 28-year-old Croatian who had been slowed in recent years by injuries reached her first Grand Slam semifinal in her 43rd appearance at a major tournament by beating qualifier Lulu Sun 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 at Wimbledon on Tuesday. Vekic says “I felt like I was dying out there, the first two sets. But I just kept going.” Sun played college tennis at the University of Texas and was making her debut at the grass-court tournament. She became the first player from New Zealand to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals in the Open era.

