NATO signs $700 million Stinger missile contract as it makes plans to boost arms production

WASHINGTON (AP) — NATO has signed a nearly $700 million contract to have member countries produce more Stinger missiles. It’s one of many steps the alliance is pressing at its summit in Washington to get each country to boost its own weapons production capabilities. Outgoing NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg made the announcement Tuesday at a Chamber of Commerce industry day. He said, “There is no way to provide strong defense without a strong defense industry.” The Stinger is a portable surface-to-air defense system that can be carried and fired by troops or mounted to a vehicle and used as short-range defense against aircraft. It was one of the first weapons the U.S. shipped to Ukraine following Russia’s invasion.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.