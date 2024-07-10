17-year-old arrested after police find undocumented migrants in car trunk

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico State Police arrested a driver after they say they found three undocumented immigrants in the trunk of the driver's vehicle.

17-year-old Leland Antonio Munoz Dominguez has been charged with three charges of human trafficking and one charge of endangerment of a child.

Police say on June 26 an officer pulled over Dominguez, who was driving a 2006 BMW, near a border patrol checkpoint on I-25 around mile marker 27. Dominguez had been reported missing earlier this year.

While planning to bring Dominguez to his grandmother, police say the officer heard a knocking noise come from the vehicle's trunk.

There, police say the officer found three undocumented migrants inside, one of them being a 16-year-old.

Dominguez was booked into the Dona Ana County Juvenile Detention Center, and the migrants were taken into the custody of U.S. Border Patrol.