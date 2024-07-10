Actor George Clooney, a high-profile Biden supporter and fundraiser, asks president to leave race

WASHINGTON (AP) — Movie star and lifelong Democrat George Clooney is adding his voice to calls for Joe Biden to leave the presidential race. Clooney says in a New York Times opinion piece Wednesday that he loves Biden, but the party would lose the presidential race as well as any control in Congress with him as the nominee. Clooney has hosted several high-dollar Hollywood fundraisers and argued the party should pick a new nominee at its convention next month. He says the process would be “messy” but “wake up” voters in the party’s favor.

