Louisiana lawmakers work to address ‘silent danger’ of thousands of dead and beetle-infested trees

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana officials say dead pine trees are a major public safety concern. Thousands of trees in the state have been weakened by last summer’s drought and hungry beetles. Officials now fear that fragile tree limbs may come crashing down on homes, roads, power lines and businesses without warning. More and more residents are asking for guidance and financial help to remove standing dead trees from their yard. Legislators on Louisiana’s House Emergency Beetle Subcommittee gathered for their first meeting on Tuesday to try to come up with solutions. From directing residents to charitable entities to asking the governor’s help in seeking federal aid, officials say something must be done.

