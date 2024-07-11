Faced with threats from Russia and its Asian supporters, NATO and Indo-Pacific partners get closer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Four Indo-Pacific countries attending the NATO summit have issued a joint statement to “strongly condemn the illicit military cooperation” between Russia and North Korea. It shows how the military alliance and its Pacific partners are forging closer ties to counter what they see as shared security threats. For the third year in a row, leaders or their deputies from Japan, South Korea, New Zealand and Australia attended the NATO summit. This year, they launched joint projects with NATO on Ukraine, cybersecurity, disinformation and artificial intelligence. Washington has expressed interest in formalizing the grouping.

