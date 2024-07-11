Woman swept to sea while swimming at a Japanese beach is rescued 37 hours later and 50 miles away

TOKYO (AP) — A Chinese woman who was swept out to sea while swimming at a Japanese beach has been rescued 37 hours later after drifting in a swimming ring more than 80 kilometers (50 miles) in the Pacific Ocean. Japan’s coast guard launched a search for the woman after receiving a call from her friend Monday night saying she had disappeared while swimming southwest of Tokyo. The woman was spotted early Wednesday by a cargo ship, which asked a passing tanker to help. Two of its crew members jumped into the sea and rescued the woman, who was airlifted by helicopter to land. She was slightly dehydrated but was in good health and walked away after being examined at a nearby hospital.

