Actor Ashley Judd, a Democratic activist, adds her voice to those calling on Biden to leave the race
Associated Press
Actor Ashley Judd is adding her voice to calls for President Joe Biden to step aside from the presidential race following his performance in last month’s debate. Judd wrote in an opinion piece for USA Today on Friday that she worries the Democrat could lose to Republican Donald Trump in November. Judd did not suggest a replacement for Biden atop the ticket. She was at the White House for an event in April and has stumped for Democrats across the country in recent years.