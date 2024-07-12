Skip to Content
News

Actor Ashley Judd, a Democratic activist, adds her voice to those calling on Biden to leave the race

KVIA
By
New
Published 9:19 AM

Associated Press

Actor Ashley Judd is adding her voice to calls for President Joe Biden to step aside from the presidential race following his performance in last month’s debate. Judd wrote in an opinion piece for USA Today on Friday that she worries the Democrat could lose to Republican Donald Trump in November. Judd did not suggest a replacement for Biden atop the ticket. She was at the White House for an event in April and has stumped for Democrats across the country in recent years.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content