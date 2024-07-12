What to stream: Childish Gambino, Daisy Ridley, Natalie Portman, some gladiators and Kristen Stewart

This week’s new streaming entertainment releases include a final album under Donald Glover’s Childish Gambino moniker, Kerry Washington’s comedy “UnPrisoned” returning for a second season and daredevils who scale the world’s tallest buildings fall in love in “Skywalkers: A Love Story.” Roland Emmerich’s “Those About to Die” is a gladiator series set in ancient Rome and Natalie Portman stars in her first TV series in “Lady in the Lake” for Apple TV+. Also, Daisy Ridley stars as the trailblazing deep sea swimmer Trudy Ederle in ”Young Woman and the Sea” and Jimin from BTS is preparing to release his second solo album.

