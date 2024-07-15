Signs of trouble at Trump rally were evident in minutes before gunman opened fire

BUTLER, Pa. (AP) — Signs of trouble were evident in the minutes before shots rang out at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania: Police had a report of a suspicious man pacing near the magnetometers and were apparently exchanging photos of the suspect. Witnesses pointed and shouted at an armed man on a nearby roof. When a police officer climbed up to the roof to investigate, the gunman turned and pointed his rifle at him. But the officer did not — or could not — fire a single shot. A sniper cut down 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks within seconds of him firing an AR-style rifle toward Trump, but it was too late.

