New York City councilwoman arrested for allegedly biting officer during protest, police say

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City councilwoman has been arrested for allegedly biting a police officer during a chaotic protest over the construction of a new homeless shelter in Brooklyn. Police said the councilwoman, Susan Zhuang, is being charged with assault, resisting arrest and obstruction after the incident Wednesday. Her office did not immediately return a voicemail and email seeking comment. Images and video posted to social media of the protest showed police clashing with protesters at the planned site for the homeless shelter. Citing an arrest report, police said Zhuang had pushed officers and eventually bit an officer as the officer tried to grab her.

