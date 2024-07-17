Tyler James Williams, Nikki Glaser, Eric André and more react to their Emmy nominations

Kali Reis was so taken aback by her historical Emmy nomination that she was almost at a loss for words. The “True Detective: Night Country” actor said she felt “numbingly grateful” after learning she and Lily Gladstone made history as the first Indigenous women to earn acting Emmy nominations. Tyler James Williams said he’s happy to once again join his “Abbott Elementary” nominees on the Emmy journey. Nikki Glaser won’t allow imposter syndrome to take over her joyous nomination moment for “Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die.” They and other nominees including Lamorne Morris and Eric André spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday after hearing their big news.

