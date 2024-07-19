What Usha Vance’s rise to prominence means to other South Asian and Hindu Americans

Usha Chilukuri Vance has entered the spotlight this week as the wife of JD Vance, former President Trump’s running mate in the 2024 presidential election. Her rise comes at a time when there are prominent figures of South Asian descent in politics, including Vice President Kamala Harris, and GOP presidential candidates Vivek Ramaswamy, Nikki Haley and Tulsi Gabbard. Usha Vance spoke at the Republican National Convention this week about growing up in San Diego with Indian immigrant parents and her relationship with her husband. Some advocates say they’re glad there’s more representation. Others says most in the Indian community reject policies that are anti-immigrant, racist and homophobic.

