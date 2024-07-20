Do you really have to wait to go swimming after eating?

No, you don’t really have to wait 30 minutes after eating to go swimming. Doctors say there’s no need in most cases to wait. That old warning stems from worry that people might drown or struggle because blood will be diverted to their full stomachs instead of their muscles. But Dr. Matthew Badgett of the Cleveland Clinic says people will still have plenty of blood flowing to their muscles after eating. That said, those who plan to swim laps may want to wait to avoid cramps.

