Clint ISD students head back to the classroom

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- Clint Independent School District is welcoming back students for their 2024-25 school year. This years theme is "You Make Us" shining light on the staff that is committed to their students' success.

ABC-7 spoke to Dr. Juan Martinez, superintendent for Clint ISD, he emphasizes their mission is to prepare all students to be successful from beginning to end, "We have a very high college to the career readiness success almost in the 90, 95%. So from very early all the way to high school, we are all committed to the students success," he says.

For the parents who may be nervous for the first day of school, Dr. Martinez wants to reassures they are prepared, "We have counselors available. We have the teachers who already know what to do with students who have anxiety or the students whose first time coming to school, especially little ones."