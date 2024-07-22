VP Harris speaks for first time since receiving Biden’s endorsement

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke publicly for the first time since President Joe Biden relinquished his reelection campaign.

Harris spoke at an event in Washington D.C. celebrating NCAA championship teams earlier today, first noting that President Biden "wanted to be here today" and is "feeling much better and recovering fast" after testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

She went on to commend Biden's accomplishments over the last three years, which she said were "unmatched in modern history".

"In one term, he has already surpassed the legacy of most presidents who have served two terms in office," Harris added. "His honesty, his integrity, his commitment to his faith and his family. His big heart and his love, deep love of our country, and I am firsthand witness that every day our president, Joe Biden, fights for the American people and we are deeply, deeply grateful for his service to our nation."