Increase in your electric bill? El Paso Electric attributes higher bills to an increase in temperatures

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- If you have seen an increase in your electric bill, there may be a reason. El Paso Electric attributes increases in bills are associated with more energy being used due to higher temperatures.

Robert Heimer, director of customer care for El Paso Electric, says higher temperatures during this time of the year cause customers to use more energy as they try to cool their homes and businesses.

“If you set your temperature too low, then you're causing that high bill by having your air conditioner work harder," said Heimer.

Maria Castro, an El Paso Electric customer, told ABC-7 that her bill saw an increase of more than $90 in comparison to the previous bill.

Despite saying she understood why temperatures could affect the amount of energy she used, Castro also described the prices as "ridiculous" due to the necessity she has.

“My air conditioner has to be on day and night. There's always someone home, so there's no other way,” said Castro.

Heimer also mentioned it's important to raise the thermostat a little and allow your home to warm up during hours of high consumption around 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

El Paso Electric says you can contact customer service via phone, chat, or email if you have a question on your bill.

You can also go to the utility's website for information that could help you since wait times are longer since more customers are calling about their bills.