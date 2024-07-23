Kamala Harris is preparing to lead Democrats in 2024. There are lessons from her 2020 bid

ATLANTA (AP) — Kamala Harris stepped onto the national political stage as Barack Obama was leaving. The loftiest forecasts in 2017 suggested the California senator could reach the same heights as the barrier-breaking 44th president. Harris ran for president but ran out of money after struggling to break through and ended her campaign before the Iowa caucuses. Harris’ first effort showed potential on the debate stage but also involved a struggle to find a core message. Democrats say that was as much about the difficult scramble in a big primary field. Democrats argue in 2024 Harris will be able to leverage the best of her 2020 effort in a matchup against one man: Republican former President Donald Trump.

