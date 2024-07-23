Steve Bannon’s trial in border wall fundraising case set for December, after his ongoing prison term

While Steve Bannon is serving a four-month federal prison term, he’s got another trial coming up. A New York state judge on Tuesday set a December trial date for the conservative strategist. He is charged in New York with scheming to con donors who gave money to build a border wall, and he has pleaded not guilty. Bannon, who’s a longtime Donald Trump ally, wasn’t in court Tuesday. He’s in a federal penitentiary in Connecticut after being convicted of defying a congressional subpoena related to the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

