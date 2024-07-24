French Alps bid backed by President Macron approved as host of 2030 Winter Olympics

PARIS (AP) — The French Alps bid has been named as the 2030 Winter Games host by the International Olympic Committee though with conditions attached. French President Emmanuel Macron helped present the bid to IOC members and gave assurances that the national government being formed in office after the 2024 Summer Games in Paris will underwrite all the organizational guarantees that must still be signed. IOC members accepted his guarantees and voted their approval. The French bid was the only candidate and is a project centered on ski resorts in the French Alps and ice sports venues in the coastal city Nice.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.