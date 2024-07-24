French authorities detain Russian man on accusations of planning to ‘destabilize’ Olympics

PARIS (AP) — French authorities say they have detained a Russian man on suspicion of planning to “destabilize the Olympic Games.” A statement from the Paris prosecutor’s office said Wednesday that a 40-year-old Russia-born man was arrested on Tuesday at his Paris apartment. He was charged with “conducting intelligence work on behest of a foreign power” with an aim to “provoke hostilities in France,” crimes punishable with 30-year sentence in France, the statement said.

