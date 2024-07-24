Puerto Rican police investigate theft of $10,000 crown belonging to a Dominican beauty queen

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Police say a $10,000 crown studded with multi-colored Swarovski crystals that belongs to a beauty queen from the Dominican Republic has been stolen at Puerto Rico’s main international airport. Wednesday’s incident occurred in the pre-dawn hours after police said María Victoria Bayo briefly left a case containing the crown next to a chair in the baggage claim area. The case also contained the sash she won as Miss World Dominican Republic last year. The international pageant began more than 70 years ago as a way to promote the bikini. No one has been arrested in Wednesday’s theft.

