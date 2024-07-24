Tennessee woman gets over 3 years in prison for blocking clinic access during protest

NEW YORK (AP) — A Tennessee woman has been sentenced to over three years in prison for using threats and violence to interfere with the operation of a New York City reproductive health center in the early days of the pandemic in 2020. Bevelyn Beatty Williams was sentenced Wednesday in Manhattan federal court to three years and five months behind bars. As she announced the sentence, Judge Jennifer L. Rochon noted that Williams organized the June 2020 protest and livestreamed it, bragging about it afterward. The judge cited seven other criminal convictions for Williams as a factor in the sentence. Williams tearfully requested leniency.

