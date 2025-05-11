Skip to Content
Top Stories

El Paso Police investigate incident, 2 seriously injured near Hanks HS

KVIA
By
Published 10:31 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Two people received serious injuries after an incident reported near Hanks High School in East El Paso.

El Paso Fire said they received a call just after 6 p.m. the "reporting party drove themselves and a passenger" to the Providence Montwood ER.

The two patients were then taken by ambulance to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

El Paso Police blocked the area along Montwood and Noviembre to investigate.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Yvonne Suarez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content