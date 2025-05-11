El Paso Police investigate incident, 2 seriously injured near Hanks HS

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Two people received serious injuries after an incident reported near Hanks High School in East El Paso.

El Paso Fire said they received a call just after 6 p.m. the "reporting party drove themselves and a passenger" to the Providence Montwood ER.

The two patients were then taken by ambulance to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

El Paso Police blocked the area along Montwood and Noviembre to investigate.