Trump-friendly panel shapes Georgia’s election rules at long, often chaotic meetings

ATLANTA (AP) — The State Election Board in Georgia once toiled in relative obscurity. Now it hosts raucous meetings where public comment lasts for hours and attendees loudly heckle board members and speakers. The shift highlights how election administration has become scrutinized and politicized nationwide. Republican Party leaders take credit for placing a trio of Republican partisans on the regulatory board. Now they’re pushing administrative rules favored by a Donald Trump-dominated party apparatus that is still trying to litigate claims that the former president was cheated out of victory in Georgia in 2020.

