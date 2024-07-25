Migrants and homeless people are cleared out of Paris during the Olympics

PARIS (AP) — Hundreds of migrants and homeless people Parisians climbed aboard buses to be driven out of the city. They are latest group of people sleeping on the streets to be moved to the fringes of Paris ahead of the opening ceremony of the Olympics. They would be set up in temporary lodging until at least the end of the Games. While some living on the streets are happy to have a roof over their head Thursday, few knew what laid ahead for them once the world’s eyes were off Paris.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.