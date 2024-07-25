New reality TV show “Playground” puts dance studio dramas center stage

London (AP) — The reality of a dance career is that it’s tough. New Hulu reality series “Playground” doesn’t shy away from that. The show is set at the Playground dance studio in Los Angeles, home to famous hip hop choreographers and teachers, and documents the dramas and ups and downs of dancers who want to make it big. Playground co-owner, dancer and choreographer Kenny Wormald says the show captures the competition and pressures in the dance world. Top musical talent like Tinashe and Megan Thee Stallion also appear on the show, which launches July 26, searching out the coolest new choreographers and dancers.

