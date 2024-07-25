Pharrell advocates for reviving arts competitions for 2028 Olympics at Louis Vuitton event

PARIS (AP) — If given the chance, Pharrell Williams would reintroduce arts competition into the Olympics, reviving a tradition that’s been missing for nearly 80 years. Williams is aiming to reinstate arts competitions back on the world’s biggest sports stage, believing he can start raising awareness through his star-studded Louis Vuitton event Thursday in Paris. The night before the Games’ opening ceremony, he passionately shared his goal to see the tradition revived by the Olympics in 2028. The musician-turned-designer hosted the ritzy A-list event in hopes of also raising money for support Olympic hopefuls as well as 36 athletes across 11 different countries who are competing on the Refugee Olympic Team this year.

