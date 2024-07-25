Prosecutors urge judge not to toss out Trump’s hush money conviction, pushing back on immunity claim

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors are urging a judge to uphold Donald Trump’s historic hush money conviction. The Manhattan district attorney’s office argued in court papers released Thursday that the verdict should stand despite the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on presidential immunity. Lawyers for the former president and current Republican nominee are trying to get the verdict — and even the indictment — tossed out because of the Supreme Court’s July 1 decision. It gave presidents considerable protection from prosecution. Prosecutors say it “has no bearing” on the hush money case and does not support vacating the jury’s unanimous verdict or dismissing the case.

