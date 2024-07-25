Rescued walrus calf ‘sassy’ and alert after seemingly being left by her herd in Alaska
Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A walrus calf seemingly left behind by her herd near Alaska’s northernmost city is receiving treatment at a nonprofit wildlife response center hundreds of miles away. Alaska SeaLife Center spokesperson Kaiti Grant said Thursday that the nearly 165-pound Pacific walrus arrived at the center in Seward late Monday after being rescued in Utqiagvik. An initial exam indicated the calf was malnourished and dehydrated. Grant says the calf is alert and “sassy” as she receives care. Little is known of the circumstances that caused her to be left alone.