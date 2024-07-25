US authorities have arrested ‘El Mayo’ Zambada, a historic leader of Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department says Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, a historic leader of Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel, and Joaquín Guzmán López, a son of another infamous cartel leader, have been arrested by U.S. authorities in Texas. A leader of the powerful Sinaloa cartel for decades alongside Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, Zambada was known for running the cartel’s smuggling operations, but keeping a lower profile. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration had offered a reward of up to $15 million for information leading to his capture. They were arrested Thursday in El Paso. Zambada’s detention follows some important arrests of other Sinaloa cartel figures.

