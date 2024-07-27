Backpack giveaway for Tornillo ISD families

TORNILLO, Texas (KVIA) -- Tornillo residents in need of a new backpack this school year are getting a break with Senator César J. Blanco's 10th Annual Back-to-School Backpack Giveaway Saturday in Tornillo.

The event aims students at Tornillo Independent School District with backpacks to support them in the upcoming school year.

"With many families still struggling with rising living costs, I am happy we can help ease the financial burden on families by providing local kids free backpacks for the upcoming school year. Every student in our community deserves the opportunity to start the school year with the confidence to dream bigger, work harder, and achieve more," said Senator Blanco.

Each year, different schools are selected for assistance based on Texas Education Agency reports of economic disadvantage.

The event, and backpacks, are exclusive to Pre-K through 12th grade students enrolled at Tornillo Independent School District. It will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tornillo High School Gymnasium, 400 Oil Mill Dr., Tornillo, TX 79853.