El Paso’s Border AIDS Partnership to host 5th annual AIDS Walk Fundraiser

KVIA
Published 5:40 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso's Border AIDS Partnership (BAP) will host their 5th annual "AIDS Walk Fundraiser" on Saturday, July 27. The annual fundraiser seeks to remember those who have lost their lives to AIDS and support those who currently live with AIDS.

This event will take place in Memorial Park on 1701 N Copia St., with registration for the 5K walk starting at 7 a.m. and the walk itself at 8 a.m. You can also register before here.

Registration costs $25 and includes a shirt from the event.

This walk will also feature a "Fun Fair" with a wellness event starting at 8:30 a.m.

You can also bring your dog and have your furry friend compete in the event's dog costume contest.

Tony Gutierrez

