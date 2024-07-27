Ex-diplomat, political newcomer, grandpa. That’s Edmundo González, Venezuela’s Maduro rival

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The past two months have been unlike anything Edmundo González Urrutia had ever experienced: He gave political speeches, shook people’s hands and waved from the top of a truck moving through cheering crowds gathered across Venezuela. He also shed the title of ambassador for that of candidate. The dramatic life changes for the 74-year-old González transformed him from a virtually unknown devout grandfather into a household name. Sunday he could make history if he defeats President Nicolas Maduro in a highly anticipated presidential election. The vote is the first serious electoral challenge the ruling party has faced in decades.

