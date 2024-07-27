Israel, Hezbollah fire exchange kills 3 militants and injures 11 in Israeli-controlled Golan Heights

BEIRUT (AP) — Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon killed three Hezbollah members, according to the Lebanese militant group which retaliated by launching a rocket attack on the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights, wounding several people. Israel’s paramedic service initially reported 11 people wounded, five critically while the remaining six suffered severe injuries. Hezbollah said in a statement the attack was in response to Israeli airstrikes on villages in south Lebanon. The group said earlier three of its members were killed on Saturday without specifying where. Israel’s military said its air force targeted a Hezbollah arms depot on the border village of Kfar Kila, adding that militants were inside at the time.

