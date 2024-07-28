Skip to Content
Five killed and dozens wounded Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, as Russia claims new gains

Published 6:43 AM

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The government of Ukraine’s Donetsk region said five civilians died and 15 more were wounded following Russian strikes on Saturday and overnight, as Moscow claimed further gains in its monthslong grinding offensive in the country’s war-battered industrial east. The Russian Defense Ministry on Sunday claimed its forces had captured two more villages as they continued pushing towards the town of Pokrovsk. Elsewhere in Ukraine, Russian shelling wounded at least 16 more civilians including a toddler, authorities said. In southern Russia, firefighters battled a blaze at an oil depot that a local official said was struck by a Ukrainian drone.

Associated Press

