Judge declines to appoint monitor for NRA but bars former CEO Wayne LaPierre from working for group

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York judge declined to appoint an outside monitor to oversee the finances and internal policies of the National Rifle Association. But he said he would bar the group’s former leader, Wayne LaPierre, from holding a paid position with the organization for a decade. The split decision from Judge Joel Cohen came on the final day of arguments in the second stage of the civil trial of the NRA brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James. Cohen said the state’s request for a monitor was not the correct remedy, suggesting the outside oversight mechanism would be “time-consuming” and “disruptive.”

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.