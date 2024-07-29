Russia is relying on unwitting Americans to spread election disinformation, US officials say

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top U.S. intelligence officials say Russia, China and Iran are continuing to target voters in the U.S. with disinformation and propaganda related to the upcoming presidential election. Groups linked to the Kremlin are increasingly using commercial public relations firms in Russia or unwitting Americans to spread their false claims as a way to hide their tracks. Officials say they’ve issued more warnings this year to candidates and other people who have been targeted by foreign disinformation. They say the aim of America’s adversaries is to spread divisive and incendiary content that adds fuel to existing debates and worsens the country’s political polarization. The intelligence officials briefed reporters on Monday.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.