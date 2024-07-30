3 inmates dead and at least 9 injured in rural Nevada prison ‘altercation,’ officials say
ELY, Nev. (AP) — Officials say three inmates are dead and nine others have been transported for medical treatment as a result of an “altercation” at a maximum-security prison in the rural mining city of Ely, Nevada. The Nevada Department of Corrections said on Tuesday no officers were injured and gave no additional details about how the deaths and injuries occurred. The prison remains on lockdown as of late Tuesday afternoon. The Department of Corrections did not release the names of any of the inmates that died. Ely State Prison is the only maximum-security prison in the state.