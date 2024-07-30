Baylor extends women’s basketball coach Nicki Collen’s contract through the 2029-30 season

WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor has extended the contract of women’s basketball coach Nicki Collen through the 2029-30 season after a 74-28 record and NCAA Tournament appearances in each of her first three years with the Bears.

The Big 12 school announced the extension on Tuesday.

“Nicki has demonstrated an exceptional commitment to our student-athletes and the Baylor family in her first three years with our women’s basketball team,” athletic director Mack Rhoades said. “She has assembled a strong and talented staff that is doing an excellent job in the development of our athletes. Her leadership, vision and dedication to excellence have significantly contributed to the continued success of our storied program.”

The Bears were 28-7 and made it to the NCAA Sweet 16 last season, when they were 13th in the final AP Top 25 poll. They won their first 14 games, the second-best start in school history behind only the 40-0 national championship with Brittney Griner in 2012.

Collen was coach of the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream before being hired by Baylor in May 2021 to replace Kim Mulkey, who won three national titles in her 21 seasons with the Bears. Mulkey left to return to her home state as LSU’s coach.

There were three years left on Collen’s original contract, which was amended with the extension that added three more seasons.

“The trust and belief Mack Rhoades and (school president) Linda Livingstone have shown me from the beginning to sustain and continue to build on the storied success of the program is humbling,” Collen said.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball