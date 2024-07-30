From August, migrants seeking refuge in Italy could be taken to Albania pending asylum decisions

GJADER, Albania (AP) — Migrants rescued at sea while attempting to reach Italy are likely to see themselves transported to Albania beginning next month while their asylum claims are processed, under a controversial deal in which the small Balkan country will host thousands of asylum-seekers on Italy’s behalf. Women, children and the elderly are among those who will be exempt. The two centers designed to shelter the migrants are billed to be operational as of Thursday. But with that day at hand, intensive construction was still underway in one of them, casting doubt on whether it would be ready in time. Sending asylum-seekers to non-EU countries to process their claims has been a controversial issue in Europe. Human rights groups say Italy’s deal with Albania compromises the safety of refugees.

