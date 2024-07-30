Harris’ views on key issues over the years
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kamala Harris’ views on important issues have shifted since she first ran for president four years ago. Back then, she took a variety of liberal positions on issues involving crime, energy and immigration. However, she generally charted a more moderate path after becoming vice president under President Joe Biden. Now that she’s running for president again, Harris’ record is facing scrutiny from Republicans who are trying to portray her as “dangerously liberal,” while Harris is trying to chart her own course forward.