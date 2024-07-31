Former lead BBC news presenter pleads guilty to 3 counts of making indecent images of children

LONDON (AP) — Huw Edwards, the BBC’s former top news presenter, has pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children. Edwards, 62, was one of the BBC’s most prominent figures, as well as one of its highest-paid before he was suspended in July 2023 for separate claims made last year. He later resigned for health reasons. The offenses that he pleaded guilty to Wednesday at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in central London involved images shared on WhatsApp. The Metropolitan Police said earlier this week that he was arrested in November last year and charged on June 26. He could receive a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.