Deadly force justified in fatal shooting of North Carolina man who killed 4 officers, official says

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A district attorney in North Carolina has concluded that law enforcement officers were justified in their use of deadly force against a gunman who killed four officers in April. Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather said in a report released Thursday that there was “no question” the officers were trying to defend themselves and others when they shot and killed 39-year-old Terry Clark Hughes Jr. The report says Hughes fatally shot the four officers while they were trying to serve warrants for his arrest. Four other officers were wounded.

