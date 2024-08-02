El Paso Zoological Society celebrates summer camp

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- Months after the El Paso Zoological Society ended its partnership with the City of El Paso and the Zoo itself, the nonprofit will celebrate the end of its Conservation Guardian Summer Camp this afternoon.

El Paso Community College hosted the month-long summer camp, where kids "immerse themselves in nature and get inspired to become stewards of the Earth", according to the EPZS website.

Today's celebration will reflect on the campers' experience and honor the camp's sponsors.

ABC-7 will have updates on the event in this evening's newscasts.